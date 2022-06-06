Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury to be resurfaced

Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury is to be resurfaced from The Column roundabout to its junction with Monkmoor Road.

Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury is set to be resurfaced. Image: Google Street View

The work will begin at the end of the month starting on 27 June and will take place until 5 July, Monday to Friday.

During the works, access to businesses and properties will be maintained, and pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised vehicles will be able to pass through.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place for other road users whilst work is carried out.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “The dates are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

“Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and every effort will be made to reduce noise and disruption for those nearby.”

The work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways Alliance, Kier and WSP.