Shropshire residents recognised in Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours

A number of Shropshire residents have been recognised in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List 2022 as Her Majesty celebrates 70 years of service.

The Honours system singles out individuals who have gone above and beyond in their field of interest, or through volunteering.

This year’s list includes seven local recipients awarded for their outstanding contributions receiving recognition with an OBE, MBE or BEM.

- Advertisement -

Recognised with an OBE is Frank Collins – former Chair of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Frank Collins, former chair of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen was appointed an OBE

Frank was Chairman of the Oswestry-based hospital for seven years, taking the post on in February 2015 before stepping down earlier this year at the end of January.

He is now made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his service to the NHS.

Frank said: “I was completely surprised to receive a letter telling me that I am to receive an OBE, but I was also honoured and delighted.

“In accepting this award, I recognise the contribution that so many people at RJAH have made to the delivery of outstanding patient care.

“RJAH is truly a very special place, and it was a privilege to serve as its Chairman for as long as I did. This honour is for everyone who works there.”

Also receiving an OBE is Simon Paul Chesterman QPM – Chief Constable and Chief Executive Officer of Civil Nuclear Constabulary for services to policing. The Civil Nuclear Constabulary is responsible for the security of nuclear material on civil nuclear sites and in transit around the world.

Receiving an MBE is Shropshire dyslexia ambassador Eli Wilkinson from Telford for services to dyslexia.

Eli Wilkinson

The 50-year-old, who founded the Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant (DDC) 15 years ago and launched the annual Dyslexia Awards in 2015, has dedicated almost her entire working career to raising awareness and greater understanding of dyslexia.

Over the years she has supported thousands of individuals to adopt a more positive mindset about their own abilities, worked with educators and guided employers across Shropshire and beyond to drive greater awareness and inclusivity in the workplace.

Eli said: “I am truly flabbergasted to have received this recognition. I keep having to pinch myself. It feels so unreal.

“My entire life has been focused on raising greater awareness and understanding of dyslexia – ensuring that individuals and organisations see the positives rather than the negatives – and for my work to be recognised in this way is such a huge honour.”

Eli wasn’t diagnosed with dyslexia until aged 33. She left school with little more than a handful of GCSEs (grade D or lower) and a niggling feeling that she could have achieved so much more had she received the right support for her Specific Learning Disability (SpLD).

Receiving British Empire Medals are:

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Malcolm Smith for services to local government in Telford. Malcolm, who recently celebrated his 79th birthday, has represented the people of Hadley as a councillor for more than 50 years.

Simon Griffiths from Whitchurch, the 61-year-old Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire service watch manager receives a BEM. He has been recognised for his services to the people of his hometown Whitchurch and Shropshire as a result of his career as an on-call firefighter spanning over 44 years.

Whitchurch Firefighter Simon Griffiths honoured with the British Empire Medal

Simon, who lives in Whitchurch, said: “I’m really quite overwhelmed. I could not have achieved this without the unwavering support of family, the team at Whitchurch station and the many people who have been involved in my life and work for so many years.

“I Joined Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1978 and plan to continue serving my community until my retirement. I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy a rich and varied life as an on-call firefighter, attending many incidents which I’ll never forget and making friends for life. I was part of one of the first emergency services to arrive at the IRA bomb incident at Tern barracks, Market Drayton in 1989 and volunteered to search the building for casualties, whilst under the threat of further explosions.

“My wife Sharon and our two daughters, Kelly and Helen, are delighted at the news and we are looking forward to the presentation of the medal.”

Kate Phillips from Telford has been recognised with a BEM for voluntary service to vulnerable people and their families in Telford as the founder and volunteer project manager of The Christmas Smile Project.

Kate Philips, Founder of Christmas Smile. Photo: The Christmas Smile Project

Graham George Watkins, head coach at Mid Shropshire Wheelers receives his BEM for services to Cycling.

A full list of those receives honours can be found at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-queens-birthday-honours-2022