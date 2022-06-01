16.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Shrewsbury Market Hall set for Jubilee celebration

Shrewsbury Market Hall is marking the Jubilee festivities with themed attractions and a late night event.

Market traders Libby Gliksman and Teri Trickett with one of the market Jubilee hampers that can be won this week
Shoppers have the chance of winning one of three luxury Jubilee market hampers, children can enjoy a Royal Discovery Trail and festival crown workshops are running all week.

“The market will be operating its normal opening hours throughout the week, except for Saturday when we’re open for a late night,” said Market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“Retailers will be open for shoppers to buy their food and drink for Jubilee celebrations, we have stalls selling Jubilee bunting and party essentials and then we have special attractions ranging from our Jubilee hamper prize draw and children’s Royal Discovery Trail to festival flower crown workshops.

“We’re rounding off our Jubilee week with a themed late night on Saturday. Eateries and bars will be serving up a range of their own recipe Jubilee cocktails and mocktails. Moreish has even created some spectacular Jubilee-themed sorbet desserts.”

From Tuesday May 31 to Saturday June 4 shoppers, who spend £15 or more between participating stalls, will be entered into a prize draw to win one of three hampers packed full of goodies and vouchers to spend at stalls in the market.

All the items, ranging from original artworks and handcrafts to wine, food and gifts, have been donated by stallholders.

Children can test their regal knowledge in the Royal Discovery Trail on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Forms are available from Goodnight Sweetheart on the central aisle of the main market floor.

Visitors can also create a Jubilee-themed dried flower crown. English Bridge Flowers, on the gallery level of the market, is running drop-in festival crown workshops 9.30am to 4pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9.30am to 1pm on Thursday and 9.30pm to 7.30pm on Saturday. The workshops, costing £20 per person, are open to both adults and children.

The week finishes with the Jubilee Night on Saturday. Bars open until 10pm, eateries open until 9pm (last food orders 8pm) and retail stalls open until 7pm.

Market eateries and bars open for the evening include House of Yum, Moli Teahouse, Moreish, The Market Café, Gindifferent bar, Petitglou wine/café bar and Tom’s Table.

