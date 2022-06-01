16.4 C
Local florist named as Conservative candidate for Highley by-election

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Local florist, Naomi Waterson, has been selected as Conservative candidate for the by-election in the Highley Division of Shropshire Council.

Naomi Waterson
Naomi Waterson

Naomi is a longstanding Highley resident, having raised her children in the village. She works in the village running a successful family flower shop on the High Street. Naomi was co-opted as a member of Highley Parish Council in May 2021.

Naomi is campaigning for safer roads, for a stronger voice for young people in Highley, for better GP services in the village and a ‘buy local’ scheme to boost local businesses. Together with Philip Dunne MP, she is calling for better ambulance services in Shropshire.

Naomi said “I am determined to work for modern healthcare facilities for Highley. I will help get our Medical Practice out of special measures and into fit for purpose premises. I will work to get better emergency ambulance responses, having witnessed some terrible delays for elderly friends and neighbours.”

Naomi continued “Talking to local residents on the doorstep in recent months, I am encouraged by the support I’ve received in my campaign for election to Shropshire Council. I will ensure Highley receives the attention and investment it so rightly deserves.”

Local MP, Philip Dunne, is also backing Naomi. He said today: “Highley needs a strong local champion, determined to get a fair share for the village. Naomi is that person: she is local, she runs a well-known business, so knows loads of people in the village and will be readily accessible to raise issues for local people. She will make sure that Highley is put back on the map at Shirehall.”

Business

