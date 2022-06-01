Disability charity opens new shop in Shrewsbury

A new shop run by the charity Sense has opened its doors in Shrewsbury and is calling for generous locals to donate goods and volunteer in the store.

Store manager James Lewis, Area manager Simone Tiano and Assistant store manager Melanie Smith in front of the new shop

The Sense charity shop, located at 72 Mardol, sells a wide range of donated goods, including women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as accessories, books, media and small items of homeware.

All proceeds will go towards supporting people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.

- Advertisement -

Area manager Simone Tiano said: “We are delighted to be opening a Sense shop in Shrewsbury as there is a wonderful community spirit here.

“Please do have a clear out at home and bring anything you no longer need to the shop, it’s a great way to be environmentally friendly whilst raising vital funds for people with complex disabilities.

“We are also looking for more volunteers to join our friendly team and help run the store. Volunteering is a brilliant way to meet new people and learn new skills.”

To volunteer or donate items, simply pop by the shop at 72 Mardol, Shrewsbury, SY1 1PZ, call 01743292397 or email shrewsbury@sense.org.uk.