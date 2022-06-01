Commonwealth Games baton relay route revealed for Shrewsbury

As Shrewsbury prepares to host the Birmingham 2022 The Queen’s Baton Relay on Monday 18 July the route of the relay has been revealed.

Kadeena Cox receives the Baton from The Queen at the start of its journey

The Baton will arrive at Shrewsbury Sports Village in a Juno helicopter flown by aircrew from Number 1 Flying Training School, from RAF Shawbury.

From there it will process along Sundorne Road and onto Ditherington Road via Heathgates island.

There will be a brief stop for a photocall at the Flaxmill Maltings, before The Queen’s Baton Relay returns to the road heading along St Michael’s Street and Castle Gates to attend a brief reception at Shrewsbury Castle.

From there people will be able to watch as the Baton travels through Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, Wyle Cop, High Street, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, Mardol Quay, Smithfield Road, Roushill, Raven Meadows and back on to Smithfield Road.

From there the Baton will go to Victoria Quay, ahead of boarding the riverboat Sabrina for a rendezvous with a rowing boat crewed by Pengwern Boat Club. The rowers will deliver the Baton to The Quarry, where the Batonbearers will make a loop of The Dingle before joining the main stage of a unique festival celebrating The Queen’s Baton Relay in Shrewsbury.

The Queen’s Baton Relay – Shrewsbury route

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said:

“The Queen’s Baton Relay promises to be quite a spectacle as it travels through the town, and it will be a great event for people to line the streets and cheer it on ahead of the huge celebration in The Quarry.”

Community Celebration

In Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council has teamed up with Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, Shrewsbury BID, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Festivals to create a community celebration in The Quarry from 4pm to 9pm.

Schools, sports clubs, arts organisations and local groups from across the county will be taking part in the festivities. Crowds can expect to be entertained with dance, arts, music and sports, and there will be food and drink stands showcasing local suppliers.

People are being advised that there will be some road closures as The Queen’s Baton Relay travels through town: more details and advice will follow.

The Queen’s Baton Relay returns to Shropshire in Bridgnorth on Saturday 23 July 2022 where community sports and wellbeing groups will be laying on taster sessions in Severn Park.