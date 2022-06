Police have discovered what they say is a significant amount of cannabis growing at a property in Wellington.

Cannabis plants were found growing inside the property on Mill Bank in Wellington. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers from Wellington Safer Neighbourhoods Team carried out a drugs warrant early this morning.

Many cannabis plants were found growing in a room at the property on Mill Bank.

The electricity supply to the local area was temporarily switched off to make the building safe.

Police say that one person was arrested.