10.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Firefighters tackle house fires in Shrewsbury and Wem

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters were called to house fires in Shrewsbury and Wem overnight.

In the first incident, firefighters were called to Field Crescent in Shrewsbury just before midnight to a fire involving an outhouse and the ground floor of a property.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene with firefighters using a hosereel jet and main jet to extinguish the fire. Positive Pressure Ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police and a utility company also attended.

In Wem, firefighters were called to The Grove at around 2.53am to a fire involving the ground floor of a house and an adjacent conservatory.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem with operations and fire investigation officers attending.

Fire crews used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and one covering jet to tackle the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP