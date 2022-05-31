Firefighters tackle house fires in Shrewsbury and Wem

Firefighters were called to house fires in Shrewsbury and Wem overnight.

In the first incident, firefighters were called to Field Crescent in Shrewsbury just before midnight to a fire involving an outhouse and the ground floor of a property.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene with firefighters using a hosereel jet and main jet to extinguish the fire. Positive Pressure Ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police and a utility company also attended.

In Wem, firefighters were called to The Grove at around 2.53am to a fire involving the ground floor of a house and an adjacent conservatory.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem with operations and fire investigation officers attending.

Fire crews used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and one covering jet to tackle the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.