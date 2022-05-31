10.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Appeal after high value items stolen during robbery in Waters Upton

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after a robbery near Telford where high-value items were stolen.

A ring similar to the one pictured was stolen during the robbery
The incident happened at a property in River Lane, Waters Upton on Wednesday 25 May between 1pm and 6pm.

Entry was forced via a rear window and the items taken.

The stolen items include a chocolate diamond engagement ring set in a rose gold band with white diamonds all the way around, a Rolex watch – silver with a blue navy face, and an opal ring.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or captured on dash cam, anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen these items offered for sale. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police via https://www.westmercia.police.uk/…/tell-us-about…/ quoting reference 22/51755/22.

