Air ambulance called following incident at Shrewsbury sewerage works

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a rescue operation in Shrewsbury on Tuesday afternoon.
The air ambulance was sent to Shrewsbury’s sewage treatment works in Monkmoor at around 12.34pm along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and a land ambulance.
Four fire appliances attended the incident from Shrewsbury and Wellington including the rescue tender. An operations officer was in also in attendance.
The male casualty was rescued by fire service personnel using two 9 meter Ladders, a rope rescue kit and gas monitor.
The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service after being rescued.