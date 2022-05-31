Air ambulance called following incident at Shrewsbury sewerage works

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a rescue operation in Shrewsbury on Tuesday afternoon.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

The air ambulance was sent to Shrewsbury’s sewage treatment works in Monkmoor at around 12.34pm along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and a land ambulance.

Four fire appliances attended the incident from Shrewsbury and Wellington including the rescue tender. An operations officer was in also in attendance.

- Advertisement -

The male casualty was rescued by fire service personnel using two 9 meter Ladders, a rope rescue kit and gas monitor.

The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service after being rescued.