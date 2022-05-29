Thousands turn out for action-packed Shropshire County Show

Thousands of people descended on Shrewsbury’s showground as the Shropshire County Show returned to a full programme of action-packed entertainment for the first time in three years.

The event, one of the biggest shows to be held locally

Main ring acts, trade stands, large numbers of entries in livestock classes, activities for all the family and the flypast of a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hurricane entertained the crowds as the sun smiled on the West Midlands Showground.

The event, one of the biggest shows to be held locally, is organised by The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society and is a celebration of the important role the agricultural industry plays in people’s lives and aims to bring town and country together annually for one day in May.

- Advertisement -

Ian Bebbington, the society’s chief executive, said: “It was a really amazing event – everything went off really well, the sun shined down on us and we have had lots of positive feedback from people saying how pleased they were to see the full show programme back again this year.

“We need to thank all of those people who helped us get the show on and make it such a success in 2022, all the exhibitors, the people who provided the entertainment and the thousands of people who came through our gates on the day.

“We pride ourselves on being a family-friendly event with something on show to suit everyone, and it was a real pleasure to see so many here.

“We had a full and varied programme including a comprehensive list of entries in the livestock classes and there was a lot of interest in the qualifying round for the Horse of the Year Show for shire horses.”

As well as food and drink visitors were treated to art, clothing and other wares available from the many traders on the showground and music was provided by Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir, the Wirral Pipe Band, taiko drummers, an opera singer and a ukulele band.

“It was a great day and we are delighted that so many people turned out in massive numbers to support us,” added Mr Bebbington.