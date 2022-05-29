Thousands set to watch teams take part in Shrewsbury Krazy Races

Thousands of spectators will today make their way to Shrewsbury Quarry to watch soapbox downhill racers take part in Shrewsbury Krazy Races.

Teams will launch themselves down the Shrewsbury Quarry in their carefully hand-crafted karts

Teams of up to five people from all walks of life have designed and created their soapbox carts while raising money for charity.

Launching themselves down a bank from the top of Shrewsbury Quarry racers will tackle a 300m track with chicanes, obstacles and more.

Those taking part will work their way through a knockout style competition throughout the day with only the fastest 10 cars making it through to the final, where they will battle to take home the winner’s trophy.

When the event was last held in Shrewsbury in 2019 it attracted an incredible 17,500 spectators while raising more than £20,000 for headline charity Macmillan and other local charities and organisers are expecting even more this year.

Race Schedule