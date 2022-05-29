11.3 C
Casualty taken to hospital following collision in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

One person was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Telford during the early hours of today.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
Emergency services were called to the Old Willow Road at Breton Park in Muxton at around 1am after a car collided with a tree.

Five fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Newport, Telford Central and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that fire crews made the vehicle safe and that no persons were trapped following the collision.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

