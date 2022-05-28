Two arrested following attempted robbery in Wellington

Two men have been arrested following an attempted robbery in Wellington this morning.

Police were called to a property in Wellington at around 6.30am.

Shortly afterwards officers arrested two men near Heathgates Roundabout in Shrewsbury in connection with the incident.

- Advertisement -

A man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

A second man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Witness Appeal

Anyone who may have witnessed, or captured dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to get in touch with police by visiting the West Mercia Police website or calling 101 quoting incident 146i of 28 May, 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.