Saturday, May 28, 2022

Man charged following armed robberies near Market Drayton

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man has been charged following two armed robberies near Market Drayton on Thursday.

Christopher Perry of Market Drayton was charged this morning after two business premises were targeted in Hodnet and Tern Hill.

The first incident took place at around 10.25am on Thursday at Hodnet Village Store. No injuries were reported and nothing was reported stolen.

Shortly afterwards, another report was received of an armed robbery at Adastra Services on the A41 at Tern Hill. No injuries were reported but a small quantity of cash and cigarettes were reported stolen.

Perry, aged 40, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of possessing an imitation firearm.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

