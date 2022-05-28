16.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, May 28, 2022

Car catches fire following collision in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters were called to a single-vehicle collision in which a car caught fire in Shrewsbury overnight.

The vehicle caught fire following the collision
The vehicle caught fire following the collision

A VW Golf collided with a tree at the junction of Clive Road and Crowmere Road before catching fire.

The collision happened just after 12.30am with residents nearby being woken by the noise of the collision.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire appliance with crews using breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, small gear and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.

Police also attended.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP