Car catches fire following collision in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a single-vehicle collision in which a car caught fire in Shrewsbury overnight.

The vehicle caught fire following the collision

A VW Golf collided with a tree at the junction of Clive Road and Crowmere Road before catching fire.

The collision happened just after 12.30am with residents nearby being woken by the noise of the collision.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire appliance with crews using breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, small gear and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.

Police also attended.