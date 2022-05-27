15.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 27, 2022

Arrest made following armed robberies in Hodnet and Tern Hill

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police officers investigating two armed robberies near Market Drayton have arrested a man.

A 40-year-old from Market Drayton was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Around 10.25am yesterday a report was received of an armed robbery at Hodnet Village Store in Church Street, Hodnet.

- Advertisement -

No injuries were reported and nothing was reported stolen.

Shortly afterwards, another report was received of an armed robbery at Adastra Services on the A41 at Tern Hill.

No injuries were reported but a small quantity of cash and cigarettes were reported stolen.

Officers attended, carried out a thorough search of the area and quickly established that there was no wider threat to the public.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or captured on dash cam, either incident is asked to please get in touch.

Call 101 or visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 147 of 26 May.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP