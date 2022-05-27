Arrest made following armed robberies in Hodnet and Tern Hill

Police officers investigating two armed robberies near Market Drayton have arrested a man.

A 40-year-old from Market Drayton was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Around 10.25am yesterday a report was received of an armed robbery at Hodnet Village Store in Church Street, Hodnet.

- Advertisement -

No injuries were reported and nothing was reported stolen.

Shortly afterwards, another report was received of an armed robbery at Adastra Services on the A41 at Tern Hill.

No injuries were reported but a small quantity of cash and cigarettes were reported stolen.

Officers attended, carried out a thorough search of the area and quickly established that there was no wider threat to the public.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or captured on dash cam, either incident is asked to please get in touch.

Call 101 or visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 147 of 26 May.