Thursday, May 26, 2022

Severn Valley Railway launches £500k appeal to restore Bridgnorth locomotive yard

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Severn Valley Railway has launched a major appeal for £500,000 to restore its locomotive yard in Bridgnorth which is vital for the operation of the entire railway.

Severn Valley Railway's loco yard at Bridgnorth, as engines are prepared for the day's services. Photo: SVR archive
The yard, which is used daily for steam locomotive servicing and maintenance, is in desperate need of repair.

“The current track was laid in the 1970s using second-hand materials and, through extensive care, has lasted 50 years, which was much longer than we might have expected,” said Martin White, head of engineering.

“However the end of its life is now rapidly approaching. Track work and points are wearing out fast, and drainage across the yard is clogged, accelerating the deterioration of the sleepers. If the track work deteriorates much further, locomotives won’t be able to get into the works for maintenance nor have access to the water, coaling and facilities used daily for locomotive preparation. This would have a severe impact on our ability to run services.”

Volunteers with permanent way expertise have developed the most efficient solution. They’re ready to oversee the work, with the same dedication, care and professionalism that has enabled the completion of a number of other important restoration projects across the Railway. One of these, Falling Sands Viaduct, was made possible with the support of generous donors.

Those who donate £100 or more will receive a special edition of the official SVR 2022 season poster as a thank you. The poster features 4930 Hagley Hall, a popular locomotive that is re-entering steam in 2022 after 36 years. Hagley Hall will be a regular visitor to the locomotive yard.

Donations can be made at www.svrtrust.org.uk.

