Police investigate armed robberies in Hodnet and Tern Hill

Police officers are investigating following two armed robberies in North Shropshire this morning.

Around 10.25am a report was received of an armed robbery at Hodnet Village Store in Church Street, Hodnet.

No injuries were reported and nothing was reported stolen.

- Advertisement -

Shortly afterwards, another report was received of an armed robbery at Adastra Services on the A41 at Tern Hill.

No injuries were reported but a small quantity of cash and cigarettes were reported stolen.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended and a thorough search of the area was carried out.

Police remain in the area as investigations continue but are satisfied there is no wider threat to the public.

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident is asked to please get in touch.

Call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting incident 147 of 26 May.