Three Telford men jailed for producing cannabis

Three men from Telford have been jailed for producing cannabis following sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court today.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Elton Allaraj, Virion Allaraj and Kevin Bajrami were arrested following an investigation by the Regional Organised Crime Unit which led to two properties being searched in Wolverhampton and Telford on 19 November 2021.

Around 100 cannabis plants were recovered.

- Advertisement -

Virion Allaraj was arrested at the property in Wolverhampton with Elton Allaraj and Bajrami arrested in Telford later the same day.

All three were charged with producing class B drugs and pleaded guilty.

Elton Allaraj, 26, was sentenced to 24 months.

Virion Allaraj, 24, was sentenced to 20 months.

And Kevin Bajrami was sentenced to 14 months.

Detective Constable Shaun Biddulph said: “This is another strong message that we will not tolerate anyone who tries to infect our communities with drugs.

“Our work to keep drugs out of society is always ongoing and this is the latest in a number of sentences that proves our commitment to tackling drug crime.

“Anyone with any concerns about drugs is urged to please get in touch.”