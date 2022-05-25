Over 50 guns handed to West Mercia Police as firearms surrender continues

Over 50 firearms have so far been handed to West Mercia Police across the force area as part of a firearms surrender campaign.

Anyone who owns an unwanted weapon can, until Sunday 29 May, surrender it to police.

Those handing in a firearm will not face prosecution and will remain anonymous.

The countrywide scheme is part of ongoing work to prevent guns and ammunition falling into the wrong hands.

People who own legally-held firearms are not affected.

But many people own firearms unaware that they are illegal or have been forgotten about.

In Shropshire, firearms can be surrendered at both Telford and Shrewsbury police stations.

The illegal possession of a firearm can mean five years in prison. If you are found guilty of possession with intent to supply that can lead to a life sentence.

Chief Inspector Sarah Corteen said: “We’ve had a great response to the campaign so far with more weapons taken out of society.

“And there is still time for anyone who owns an unregistered firearm or one that is no longer wanted to safely hand them in.

“Thankfully gun crime is not a significant issue in West Mercia but we will continue to work hard to keep weapons out of our communities.

“Give Up Your Guns to keep everyone safe.”