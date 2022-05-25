10.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 26, 2022

Over 50 guns handed to West Mercia Police as firearms surrender continues

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Over 50 firearms have so far been handed to West Mercia Police across the force area as part of a firearms surrender campaign.

Anyone who owns an unwanted weapon can, until Sunday 29 May, surrender it to police.

Those handing in a firearm will not face prosecution and will remain anonymous.

- Advertisement -

The countrywide scheme is part of ongoing work to prevent guns and ammunition falling into the wrong hands.

People who own legally-held firearms are not affected.

But many people own firearms unaware that they are illegal or have been forgotten about.

In Shropshire, firearms can be surrendered at both Telford and Shrewsbury police stations.

The illegal possession of a firearm can mean five years in prison. If you are found guilty of possession with intent to supply that can lead to a life sentence.

Chief Inspector Sarah Corteen said: “We’ve had a great response to the campaign so far with more weapons taken out of society.

“And there is still time for anyone who owns an unregistered firearm or one that is no longer wanted to safely hand them in.

“Thankfully gun crime is not a significant issue in West Mercia but we will continue to work hard to keep weapons out of our communities.

“Give Up Your Guns to keep everyone safe.”

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP