Two cut free from vehicle following collision near Ludlow

Two casualties were cut free from a car following a collision south of Ludlow this afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision involving an HGV livestock transporter and a car happened on the B4361 in Overton.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service released a man and woman from the car using holmatro cutting equipment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.52pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and livestock vehicle on the B4361 in Overton.

“We have treated the passenger of the car for potentially serious injuries and she has been airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“The driver of the car has been treated for injuries not believed to be serious and he has been conveyed to Hereford County Hospital via land ambulance.”

Five fire appliances were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington with an operations officer also in attendance.

Two air ambulances, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.