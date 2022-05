A collision involving a car and trailer led to long delays on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Wellington on Monday afternoon.

The collision on the A5 eastbound happened at just after 2.30pm with fuel spilt onto the carriageway.

National Highways reported motorists were facing delays of up to an hour on their journey time.

Two fire appliances were mobilised to the collision from Shrewsbury with an operations officer also attending.

Crews made the vehicle involved safe.