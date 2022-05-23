Bayston Hill residents get into the royal spirit for the jubilee

Residents of a village near Shrewsbury are being encouraged to get into the royal spirit by decorating their house or garden for the jubilee weekend.

Community groups in Bayston Hill have organised a range of activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, including a village picnic, parade, treasure trail and a best-decorated house competition.

Shropshire Rural Housing Association, which is based in Bayston Hill, is sponsoring the best-decorated house competition, and is encouraging residents to get involved.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing, said: “We are always really happy to support community events, and the Platinum Jubilee is going to be a wonderful occasion.

“The best-decorated house competition has separate categories for the best window, front garden, and overall house, so everyone can join in – even if it’s just putting some bunting in a tree, every bit helps to provide that celebratory atmosphere.

“We are providing prizes, and will be judging the houses on Sunday May 29. Anyone wanting to enter can email their name address to judyanneshone@gmail.com – we will be keeping our eyes out in the days leading up to the bank holiday weekend too!

“As we provide homes for people all over Shropshire, it seemed appropriate to sponsor this section of the festivities, and there are lots more events taking place in Bayston Hill to mark the jubilee.

“We are looking forward to the community picnic on Friday June 3, when the winners will be announced, and there is a parade on the Sunday, as well as a big party at The Beeches pub on the Saturday – it’s looking like it will be a real weekend of celebration and we are delighted to be involved.”