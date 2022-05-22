11.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 23, 2022

Investigation launched following discovery of human remains in River Severn at Cressage

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An investigation has been launched after human remains were found in the River Severn at Cressage on Saturday evening.

Police received a call shortly before 9.15pm after a member of the public spotted what they believed to be human remains in the water.

Officers attended along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

- Advertisement -

The remains were removed from the water and have been confirmed to be human. It is thought they have been in the water for a significant amount of time.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. An investigation has been launched and all lines of enquiry are being explored.

Detective Chief Inspector John Weaver said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

“Our priority at this stage is to identify the deceased. The remains are being forensically examined and the results will determine the next steps in our investigation. This could be a lengthy process but we will update the public in due course.”

A police presence will remain at the scene over the coming days as enquiries and searches of the immediate area continue.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP