Investigation launched following discovery of human remains in River Severn at Cressage

An investigation has been launched after human remains were found in the River Severn at Cressage on Saturday evening.

Police received a call shortly before 9.15pm after a member of the public spotted what they believed to be human remains in the water.

Officers attended along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The remains were removed from the water and have been confirmed to be human. It is thought they have been in the water for a significant amount of time.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. An investigation has been launched and all lines of enquiry are being explored.

Detective Chief Inspector John Weaver said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

“Our priority at this stage is to identify the deceased. The remains are being forensically examined and the results will determine the next steps in our investigation. This could be a lengthy process but we will update the public in due course.”

A police presence will remain at the scene over the coming days as enquiries and searches of the immediate area continue.