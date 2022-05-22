Firefighters tackle bedroom fire at Wellington property

Firefighters were called to a fire involving the bedroom of a property in Wellington in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire crews attended the fire at a house in Clift Crescent at 12.08am.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.



The fire involved a bedroom on the first floor of the property.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a covering jet and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

Positive Pressure Ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property.

The fire was reported to be fully extinguished by 1.24am.