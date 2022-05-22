11.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 23, 2022

Firefighters tackle bedroom fire at Wellington property

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters were called to a fire involving the bedroom of a property in Wellington in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire crews attended the fire at a house in Clift Crescent at 12.08am.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

The fire involved a bedroom on the first floor of the property.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a covering jet and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

Positive Pressure Ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property.

The fire was reported to be fully extinguished by 1.24am.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP