Emergency services attend water rescue incidents in Telford and Bridgnorth

Emergency services attended two separate water rescue incidents in Shropshire on Saturday.

In the first incident, emergency services were called to Priorslee Lake in Telford at around 2pm.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

- Advertisement -

A casualty was rescued from the lake before the arrival of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Two hours later at 5pm, emergency services were called to Danesbridge in Bridgnorth to reports of a person in the water.

Five fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Newport, Shrewsbury and Tweedale with an Operations officer.

The casualty had been rescued before the arrival of the fire service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended both incidents.