Saturday, May 21, 2022

Two men charged following robbery in Telford

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two men have been charged following a robbery in Telford on Wednesday.

The charges come following a robbery in Stirchley on Wednesday 18 May near Boscobel Tavern.

Scott Langford aged 32, of Wrexham, has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, disqualified driving, driving with no insurance, drink driving and dangerous driving.

Darren Simons aged 44, of Stirchley has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

