Dunne hails plans for bathing waters in Shropshire

Plans from Severn Trent Water to deliver bathing quality river water near Ludlow have been welcomed by Philip Dunne MP.

Philip Dunne at the River Teme in Ludlow

Severn Trent Water is investing £78m to improve 50km of rivers in Shropshire and Warwickshire as part of a scheme that will create bathing quality rivers on the River Teme and River Leam.

The improvements will bolster Severn Trent’s commitment to ensure 90% of people in the Midlands live within an hour’s drive of a bathing water site by 2030. There are currently no bathing quality rivers in the UK.

Monitoring systems this week began to supply real time data about the quality improvements of the river water, with monitors and sampling taking place across 50 locations – making it one of the most extensive river monitoring programmes in the UK.

As Severn Trent’s Green Recovery programme works towards its goal of 15km of bathing quality waters by 2025, the company has also pledged to double the amount of bathing rivers in its region in the next 10 years. Mr Dunne has welcomed this significant investment by Severn Trent, especially the improvements planned for the River Teme.

Mr Dunne said: “The return of our waterways to a standard fit for bathing is a much-needed and welcome vision from Severn Trent. I have worked closely with Severn Trent to put the River Teme in Ludlow at the forefront of its plans to improve water quality. I look forward to working with local people, interested groups and farmers to find suitable places for safe and healthy enjoyment of the river in and around Ludlow.

“This is a great step forward to show how my campaign to improve water quality of our rivers can bring practical benefit to our community here in South Shropshire.

“We shall be hosting an event in Ludlow on Friday 29 July to explain more about what is involved to those interested and anyone who would like to attend should contact me at philip.dunne.mp@parliament.uk.”