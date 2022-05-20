£1.8m additional funding secured to ensure Telford’s neighbourhoods are great places to live

Telford and Wrekin Council’s neighbourhood enforcement team’s work has contributed to ensuring Telford is one of the top ten safest places nationally.

Teams are working to ensure that living in Telford is as safe as possible. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Around £1.805m in funding has been secured in the last 24 months to boost the budget and capability of the team and its ability to respond to residents and also business’ concerns.

Telford & Wrekin Council says that some of the highlights of the team’s work include the issuing of 259 environmental fines including fly-tipping, along with almost 1,000 patrols, 706 consumer protection complaints investigated and inspected more than 300 licensed premises.

- Advertisement -

The teams’ portfolio covers a variety of law enforcement activities (around 20) to keep the borough clean, that support other agencies including littering, dog fouling, clearing abandoned cars, dealing with anti-social behaviour and inconsiderate parking. In addition, the team also covers aspects of business licensing and trading standards that all fall under the responsibility of a dedicated team of officers covering public protection.

The activities represent a small range of the work carried out by the team in partnership with other agencies with including West Mercia Police for crime, the Environment Agency (EA), The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) for licensing and the Home Office’s immigration department to name a few.

Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport said:

“From the moment you leave your house, the enforcement team’s work reaches into your daily life in so many ways.

“From the services you use, the goods you buy and the public spaces you occupy, you’d be surprised how far the enforcement team’s work reaches into your daily life to keep you safe.

“Dedicated projects like the Safer & Stronger Communities, Safer Streets or Telford and Wrekin Watch which tackles fly tipping, as well as through partnerships with external agencies and dedicated days of action across the borough.

“It’s an extensive range of work from prosecuting people who allow their dogs to foul and those who fly-tip, to trading standards regulating puppy breeders, illicit tobacco sales and even taxi regulation and so much more.

“Behind the scenes our teams are working tirelessly and with other agencies to ensure that living in Telford is as safe as possible and while we know that 76 percent believe this, there is always more work to be done.

“We are on the side of residents to make sure that the businesses and services they use are safe, supported and operate lawfully and the spaces they visit are kept clean and secure. There will always new challenges but thankfully we have a team that is dedicated and focussed on holding those to account that don’t follow the rules.”

In addition to the extra funding, a further £222,300 has been spent on CCTV to tackle long term issues that have been causing concerns, ultimately improving the quality of life for communities.