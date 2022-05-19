11.6 C
Telford man jailed for murder of Dawid Kurdziel

By Shropshire Live

A man from Telford has been jailed for the murder of 23-year-old Dawid Kurdziel.

Robert Wieczorkowski
Robert Wieczorkowski, 32, of Hurleybrook Way, Telford, was sent to prison for 18 years during sentencing at Stafford Crown Court today.

Wieczorkowski was found guilty of murdering Kurdziel at Ketley Recreation Ground on 3 July 2021.

Having been drinking, Wieczorkowski smashed a glass bottle and stabbed Kurdziel in the neck causing a fatal loss of blood.

Wieczorkowski left the area but, following an appeal to find him, was eventually arrested in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 14 August and charged with murder.

He denied the charge but was found guilty on Wednesday 11 May at Stafford Crown Court.

Robert Wieczorkowski was pictured on CCTV purchasing alcohol during the evening of Friday 2nd July 2021. Photo: West Mercia Police
Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “Robert Wieczorkowski has not shown any remorse for his horrendous act.

“Following the incident, he looked to avoid taking responsibility for his actions by going on the run throughout different parts of the UK.

“He evaded capture for a number of weeks before being tracked down to the Handsworth area of Birmingham where he was quickly arrested.

“Throughout this investigation, he has maintained his stance that his actions were in self-defence and that he did not intend to kill or seriously harm Mr Kurdziel.

“But this was rejected by the jury and Wieczorkowski will rightfully spend many years in prison.

“I would like to thank everybody that came forward to the police in support of this investigation – in particular, those within the Polish community who provided key information which ultimately helped secure this conviction.

“I would also like to praise the family of Dawid Kurdziel for the quiet dignity they have shown during this investigation and our thoughts remain with them.”

