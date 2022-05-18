18.7 C
Police investigate burglaries and attempted car thefts in Newport

Police in Newport are investigating a number of burglaries and attempted car thefts.

Reports were received of attempted thefts in Vineyard Road, Victoria Park and Ten Bank in the early hours of Thursday 12 and Friday 13 May.

Car keys were stolen from properties but no cars were reported stolen.

Officers would like to identify a man believed to be involved.

He is described as white, slim and around six-foot tall. He was seen wearing a black face covering and dark clothing.

Anyone who may have seen him in and around Vineyard Road, Victoria Park or Tan Bank or may have captured him on CCTV or dash camis urged to contact West Mercia Police via https://www.westmercia.police.uk/…/tell-us-about…/ quoting reference 22/47031/22.

