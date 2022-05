Police investigating a serious assault which took place in Telford last month have arrested a man.

A 21-year-old of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Stoke-on-Trent yesterday.

The incident took place outside Aldi in Donnington at around 8.30pm on Thursday 14 April and left a man with serious injuries.

Police say the man remains in custody with enquiries ongoing.