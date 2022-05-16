17.4 C
Madeley in Bloom competition launched

Madeley is set to prove that it is blossoming, with its first annual gardening competition being launched.

Mayor Helena Morgan at the Madeley in Bloom launch
Green fingered residents of the town, as well as in Sutton Hill and Woodside, are being encouraged to enter the contest, organised by the Love Madeley campaign.

Sally Themans of Love Madeley explained that it was hoped there would be a good response to the inaugural event.

“We are looking for as many residents from Madeley, Sutton Hill and Woodside to join in with our first competition and are hoping that lots of colourful entries will be submitted,” said Sally.

“The initiative will brighten up and enhance the areas and we are looking forward to meeting our talented local gardeners.

“This is a wonderful way to celebrate our town and reward all the hard working green-fingered residents and the amazing efforts everyone puts in to make Madeley and its surrounding residential areas even better.”

The Mayor of Madeley, Helena Morgan, will be judging and there are two categories: hanging baskets and front garden/planters/window boxes, with separate prizes for Sutton Hill, Woodside and Madeley itself.

Sally added: “Residents do not need to have a large space to enter and we are only looking at front gardens – we will not be going into back gardens. The judges will love seeing all the entries, whatever their size.”

To take part please email you name, address and which category you are entering to julie@madeleytowncouncil.co.uk by 30th June. Judging will be in early July.

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

