Firefighters tackle conservatory fire at property in Market Drayton

Firefighters were called to a fire involving the conservatory of a property in Market Drayton last night.

The fire involved a conservatory at the property. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire appliances from Hodnet and Market Drayton were called to the fire at the property on Grotto Road at around 9.35pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Whilst on route to the address fire control informed the crews that multiple 999 calls were being received to this incident.

- Advertisement -

“On arriving at the scene the crews were confronted by a severe fully developed fire involving a conservatory, with the fire rapidly beginning to spread up the outside of the house, towards the first floor and roof.

“The incident commander was quickly informed that all persons were out of the house.

“They carried out a rapid dynamic risk assessment of the incident, and immediately committed two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, to begin tackling the fire using a high pressure hose reel jet.

“Whilst this was being done other firefighters were establishing an additional water supply from a nearby fire hydrant, laying out main line covering jets, establishing a command support structure and implementing safety cordons.

“A second team of two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, were committed to the first floor and roof space of the property, to check for and to stop any fire spread using a high pressure hose reel jet.

“Due to fire damage to the incoming mains electrical supply to the property, engineers from Western Power were requested to attend the scene.

“After approximately twenty minutes of arriving on scene the main fire had been extinguished, and crews were able to confirm that thankfully the fire had been prevented from spreading into the house.

“Sadly the conservatory and its contents were destroyed by the fire, some fire and heat damage has occurred to part of the outside of the house. We are pleased to be able to report that there were no injuries sustained to the family from the property, who had managed to leave the house before the arrival of the fire and rescue service.

“A specialist fire investigation officer attended the scene, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing at this time. Fire crews remained at the scene for approximately a further two hours, damping down, turning over and making the scene safe.”