15.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, May 15, 2022

Motorists warned of delays as work to repair collapsed sewer takes place in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Motorists using Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury are being warned of possible delays as work takes place to repair a collapsed sewer outside Morris Lubricants.

Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The work is due to begin today (Sunday) and is expected to take up to three days to complete with temporary traffic lights in place during the works.

During the work, a traffic management operative will be on site from 7am to 7pm to monitor and react to any traffic build-up.

- Advertisement -

Severn Trent Water is carrying out the work to repair the collapsed sewer which is causing internal flooding at Morris Lubricants.

A 3.5 metre deep excavation will be made within the road, with temporary two-way traffic lights installed for safety purposes for the duration of the work.

Motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes into the town centre whilst the work takes place.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP