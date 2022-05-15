Motorists warned of delays as work to repair collapsed sewer takes place in Shrewsbury

Motorists using Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury are being warned of possible delays as work takes place to repair a collapsed sewer outside Morris Lubricants.

Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The work is due to begin today (Sunday) and is expected to take up to three days to complete with temporary traffic lights in place during the works.

During the work, a traffic management operative will be on site from 7am to 7pm to monitor and react to any traffic build-up.

Severn Trent Water is carrying out the work to repair the collapsed sewer which is causing internal flooding at Morris Lubricants.

A 3.5 metre deep excavation will be made within the road, with temporary two-way traffic lights installed for safety purposes for the duration of the work.

Motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes into the town centre whilst the work takes place.