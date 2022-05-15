15.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, May 15, 2022

Critical incident at Princess Royal Hospital stood down

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A critical incident declared at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has been stood down.

Health bosses at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust declared the incident on Friday following high levels of demand for urgent and emergency services at the hospital.

A limited number of non-urgent services were paused to allow the hospital to meet the most urgent needs of patients.

The incident was stood down at lunchtime on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the hard work and close co-operation of all involved, all services have been resumed as normal.”

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was not part of the critical incident.

