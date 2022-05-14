20.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, May 14, 2022

Shrewsbury through to next stage of Mini-Holland funding bid

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury could be in line for a £20 million boost to transform movement in and around the town after being selected to apply for the next stage of a Government funding programme.

Shropshire Council has been awarded nearly £80,000 to complete a detailed feasibility study, following Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership’s application for “Mini-Holland” funding.

If the feasibility study and bid is successful, the council will be given up to £20 million to enhance travel options across Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council cabinet member with responsibility for active travel, said the Mini-Holland funding could come at the perfect time.

“We are currently undertaking a major review into transport and movement around Shrewsbury, following on from the Big Town Plan Masterplan Vision consultation last year.

“This feasibility study for Mini-Holland funding will link into that work, and with so much research already underway on our shared vision for the future of Shrewsbury we are in a strong position.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners in the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership to put forward the best possible case for Shrewsbury to be awarded this funding.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, Chair of Shrewsbury Town Council’s Active Travel Group, said:

“We are absolutely delighted that Shrewsbury has been selected for the next round of this funding programme, which would bring huge benefits to the town.

“We have seen elsewhere that providing high-quality walking and cycling infrastructure enables more people of all ages and abilities to choose active travel for short and medium length journeys. This would have a really positive impact on congestion and pollution across our town.”

James Handley, non-exec Director of Shrewsbury BID said: “This scale of investment would transform access to the town centre from residential areas, providing a big boost to local businesses, as well as helping to reduce congestion for road users.”

The Mini-Holland scheme has been piloted in three London boroughs, which are being transformed into “cycling hubs”, equipped with high-specification, Dutch-style cycling infrastructure, designed to make cycling as appealing and accessible as it is in Holland.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP