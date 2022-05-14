Shrewsbury Colour Run raises £24K for charity

The Shropshire countryside was turned into an enormous rainbow recently by charity fun-runners – who helped create a £24,000 pot of gold for cancer patients.

Pictured taking part in the event are Alice Williams, Caitlin Murphy and Isabel Lambah, with Eira Murphy and Emily Williams

The Shrewsbury Colour Run was held last month at Sansaw Estate near Hadnall. Up to 600 people of all ages took part in the five-mile funrun which has raised almost £24,000 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund. And for anyone who missed out next year’s event has already been scheduled for Saturday, 1st April 2023.

The long-running regional charity supports cancer patients and their families throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales – both in the community and within the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. More than 100,000 people have so far been helped and supported by the charity which runs several events throughout the year for people to have fun and fundraise for those impacted by cancer.

Lizzy Coleman, Events and Fundraising Officer for Lingen Davies, said everyone was delighted at the success of the 2022 Colour Run which took place after a two-year Covid-related absence.

“It was such a great event and we are all so very grateful to everyone who took part, sponsored runners, and volunteered to throw powder at people on the day.

“We have a brilliant team of supporters at Lingen Davies and we are really pleased to have raised almost £24,000 – with a little more still to come in. The feedback has been brilliant, thanks to Sansaw for hosting and welcoming us again next year, and we can’t wait to see more people enjoying riotous rainbow fun!

“A huge thank you too to our corporate supporters too – Six Ticks, Aico, Henshalls, Hometyre, Peakes Travel and Thomas Consulting,” she added.