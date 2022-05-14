8.4 C
Shropshire
Saturday, May 14, 2022

High Street celebrations take place across Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

High Street celebrations are taking place in Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Southwater today.

High Street Celebrations in Oakengates. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The celebrations include a range of roving street entertainment, music and free activities.

At Southwater visitors will be able to see a full-size Spitfire aircraft, as part of its tour around the Midlands.

On Saturday 21 May it’s the turn of Dawley, Ironbridge and Wellington to celebrate their High Streets.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services, Carolyn Healy said:

“Following hot on the heels of our successful Spring into St George’s Day event, we are really excited to bring a series of events to our local high streets.

“This is a great way to find out what your local high street has to offer, enjoy the atmosphere of your local community, and most of all have fun!”

