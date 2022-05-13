12.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 13, 2022

Shropshire man sentenced to 21 years for child sexual offences

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire man has been sentenced to 21 years for a string of sexual offences, including the rape of a child.

Gavin Sloan has been sentenced to 21 years for a string of sexual offences. Photo: West Mercia Police
Gavin Sloan formerly of Briar Close in Minsterley pleaded guilty to more than 30 offences last month including the rape of a child, possessing indecent images of children and sexual assaults against children.

The 46-year-old was sentenced yesterday (Thursday 12 May) alongside Louise Smith and Jenna Ball who assisted Sloan and were given an 11 year sentence and two year suspended sentence respectively.

Sloan was arrested in May 2021 after officers from West Mercia Police carried out a warrant at his home address. The warrant was granted as it was believed he may have been in possession of indecent images of children.

Following searches of his home, officers discovered numerous videos containing indecent images of children, including a video of Sloan himself sexually assaulting a young child.

The images found were taken between 2013 and 2021.

The discovery of these images then led officers to arrest and later charge Smith aged 42 and Ball aged 37 in connection.

Smith, formally of Cheshire, was charged with 12 counts of sexual activity in the presence of a child and causing a child to commit a sexual act.

Ball, of Sutton Road, Kidderminster was charged with three counts of arranging child sex offences, causing a child to commit a sexual act and possession of indecent images.

All three were previously found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay said: “This investigation has been one of the most harrowing for all involved and we welcome the sentence that has been handed to Sloan. We also welcome the sentences handed to Ball and Smith for their part in assisting Sloan.

“He is a highly dangerous individual who preyed on young and vulnerable victims, and it is incomprehensible that he would commit such crimes against children and young people. Our thoughts remain with the victims and those close to them.”

