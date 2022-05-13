Critical incident declared at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital

A critical incident has been declared at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford following high levels of demand for urgent and emergency services.

The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Shropshire health bosses made the decision to declare the critical incident and pause a limited number of non-urgent services to allow the hospital to meet the most urgent needs of patients.

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is not part of the critical incident.

A number of critical incidents have been declared by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust this year as it struggles to cope with an increase in demand for its services.

A spokesperson for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said: “Urgent services, including cancer, and time-critical procedures will continue, and we will contact patients directly who may be affected by delays to non-urgent treatment or postponed appointments.

“If you have an appointment at PRH but have not been contacted, please continue to attend your appointment as before. Any postponed procedures or appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

“We are very sorry for those impacted by this and we would like to assure you that, despite the challenges faced and some changes to non-urgent appointments, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward.

“We would ask that you also continue to help us where you can by ensuring that you are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attending A&E for serious accidents and emergencies. If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your need.”

Patients are asked to continue to attend appointments or operations at the Princess Royal Hospital unless contacted.