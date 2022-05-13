12.7 C
Arrests made after boy injured in Ellesmere

By Shropshire Live

Police in Ellesmere are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in which a boy suffered facial injuries.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Tuesday 10 May at the Ellesmere cricket ground off Birch Road.

The 14-year-old boy required hospital treatment for his injuries.

A 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or might have any information which would help with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 455 of 10 May.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information will be treated anonymously.

