Telford man found guilty of murdering Dawid Kurdziel

By Shropshire Live

A man from Telford has been found guilty of murdering 23-year-old Dawid Kurdziel in an unprovoked attack in Ketley.

Robert Wieczorkowski, from Telford, was found guilty of the murder of Dawid Kurdziel

33-year old Robert Wieczorkowski, from Telford, was found guilty at Stafford Crown Court today, Wednesday 11 May.

He will now be sentenced on Thursday 19 May.

Stabbed with a broken bottle

Kurdziel attended Ketley Recreation Ground on the 3rd of July last year after being called by a friend who was being threatened by a group who had been drinking, including Wieczorkowski.

Kurdziel and another friend were standing behind a fence when Wieczorkowski approached them, smashed a glass bottle and stabbed Kurdziel in the neck.

He suffered significant blood loss and died before he was taken to hospital.

Wieczorkowski left the area but he was eventually arrested in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 14 August.

He was subsequently charged with murder, which he denied.

Unprovoked attack

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “This was a totally unprovoked attack against an innocent young man who posed no threat.

“Hopefully this verdict and the sentence to come will help Dawid’s family to move on with their lives.

“We would like to thank the public for their help in our investigations.

“Work is always ongoing to prevent violent crime and bring those responsible for it to justice.

“We urge anyone with any concerns about violent crime to please get in touch. We review all reports we receive and by working together we can keep our communities safe.”

