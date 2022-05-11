Police appeal for witnesses to robbery in Woodside

Police in Telford are appealing for information after a robbery took place in Woodside on Monday night.

Investigating officers say the incident is reported to have taken place at around 9pm on Monday 9 May.

Three men dressed all in black forced entry to a property on Weybridge.

- Advertisement -

A large quantity of cash was stolen and the victim suffered a minor injury.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or these men in the area, or captured anything on dash cam or CCTV, is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website quoting incident 646 of 9 May.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111