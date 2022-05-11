Birmingham 2022: The Queen’s Baton Relay to visit Shropshire

The Queen’s Baton Relay is to visit Shropshire during its journey through England this summer ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kadeena Cox receives the Baton from The Queen at the start of its journey

The Baton will visit Shrewsbury on Monday 18 July, Ironbridge, Telford, Newport and Lilleshall on Tuesday 19 July and Bridgnorth on Saturday 23 July 2022.

The Queen initiated the relay back in October when she placed her message inside at Buckingham Palace and sent it on its way around the commonwealth before it arrives at the opening ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on 28 July.

During its time in Shrewsbury, The Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive by helicopter at Shrewsbury Sports Village, and will visit the Flaxmill Maltings, Shrewsbury Castle, and experience a trip along the River Severn on its route to a community celebration in The Quarry from 4pm to 9pm on Monday 18 July 2022.

In Bridgnorth, it will arrive on a special service of the Severn Valley Railway, pass through the town, before looping Severn Park where community sports groups will be offering taster sessions between 10am and 3pm, and returning to Hightown on the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway.

The public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said:

“We are delighted The Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Shropshire on its journey through the West Midlands ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

“There is sure to be a good atmosphere in both Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth on the days, and both the Relay itself and the events we and our partners have planned will create lasting memories for the people who take part.”

Thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

One of the confirmed community Batonbearers in Shropshire is Ron Morgan, who was nominated for his charitable work through Dreamcatcher Children.

Ron and his wife Dianne run a children’s charity called Dreamcatcher Children. Since 1995 the couple have raised over £150,000 for Dreamcatcher Children to give sometimes local children with life-limiting conditions experiences of a lifetime.

They also support children’s charities in South Africa, India and Myanmar. In March 2015 Ron was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer and was offered palliative care. After taking alternative advice and undergoing chemotherapy and operations to remove 70% of his liver following a full bowel resection, he has since undergone some 50 cycles of chemo but continues to support those less fortunate children.

Ron said: “We were surprised, to say the least, and humbled to have been selected to be Batonbearers. It is so kind and we are looking forward to taking part. Dreamcatcher Children was set up to help local children and their extended families and we just want to be able to brighten their lives as much as we can.”

For more information on The Queen’s Baton Relay, visit www.birmingham2022.com/qbr.