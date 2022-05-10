Work starts on new £13 million Extra Care development in Telford

Work has commenced on a new £13m Extra Care scheme in Telford that will enable over 55s to live independently with the reassurance of an on-site care team.

The new £13 million Extra Care development is being constructed on Dawley Road

The scheme in Dawley Road is scheduled to open in early 2024 and will offer residents a range of one- and two-bedroom apartments together with a variety of communal facilities.

The scheme is being delivered by Housing 21, a national leading provider of Retirement Living and Extra Care, in partnership with Telford and Wrekin Council and Midlands-based Deeley Construction.

- Advertisement -

Debbie Hope, Head of Development for Housing 21, commented: “There is a clear need for suitable housing for older people in Telford and we are hopeful that this is the first in a new pipeline of projects.

Telford and Wrekin Council was particularly supportive when getting this scheme in to contract and we will continue to work together to bring the property to life.

These apartments will provide a fantastic home for our future residents and will have a truly transformational impact for those people on a day-to-day basis.”

Housing 21 currently manage Heywood Lonsdale Court, a Retirement Living scheme in Wellington, but this new – as yet unnamed development will be their first Extra Care scheme in Telford.

Supported by a Homes England grant of £4.55m, the development will comprise of 20 one-bedroom and 50 two-bedroom apartments. Thirty of the two-bedroom apartments will be dedicated for social rent, with the remainder available for shared-ownership.

Future residents can look forward to benefitting from a range of communal facilities including a residents’ lounge, a café/bistro and communal gardens. The café/bistro and an on-site hair salon will also be available for use by the wider local community.

Eleanor Deeley, Joint Managing Director at Deeley Group, said: “The development at Dawley Road marks the latest in our partnership with Housing 21, following other developments at Chipping Norton and Didcot.

“As a business we are targeting Net Zero status by 2036, therefore we’re excited to be working with Housing 21 on its first all-electric building which will help lower energy usage and reduce carbon emissions.

“As well as supporting Housing 21 with their Environmental and Sustainability targets we have the expertise in delivering innovative extra care facilities of this type and will be working with our partners to create a facility that caters for the housing needs of older people in Telford.”