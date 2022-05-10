Proposals for improving transport, travel and public spaces in Market Drayton published

Proposals for improving transport, travel and public spaces in Market Drayton have today been published, with local residents and businesses encouraged to comment on which of the ideas they would like to see progressed – if funding becomes available.

Market Drayton town centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The proposals can be found on the Shropshire Council website, where people can also leave their comments until 10 June.

Proposals include improvements to public realm and crossings on key streets in the town centre, a new walking and cycling circuit which will make better use of the River Tern, improvements to bus routing, and road safety improvements at key junctions. See further information at the bottom of this page.

These suggestions have been put forward following extensive data analysis, site assessments and engagement with council officers and local councillors.

Map showing proposed improvements on Shropshire Street in Market Drayton

To secure funding, any proposals first need to have public backing. Shropshire Council is therefore asking people for their thoughts on these initial ideas – and to suggest any of their own – before any further work is carried out to develop the schemes, and before possible sources of funding are explored.

People can see and comment on the proposals on the council website until 10 June, and at a drop-in engagement event at Market Drayton Town Hall on 19 May between 10am and 5pm – when there will also be a chance to meet and discuss these and other issues with Council Leader Lezley Picton.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“This is very much an emerging list of projects for Market Drayton and that could be carried out in the coming months and years, if there is public support, and if funding can be secured. We hope it’s a list that will grab people’s attention and generate debate and discussion. It’s exciting to be able to put these ideas on the table and ask local people what they think.

“Love them or hate them, we want to know what people think. We hope that this exercise helps demonstrate to people that the council is working hard on ways to improve transport, and access investment, in Market Drayton.”

The outcomes of the public engagement exercise will be critical for helping to develop a ‘future connectivity plans’ for Market Drayton.

Whilst there is currently no budget available to take the identified schemes forward, the final future connectivity plans will assist Shropshire Council in trying to secure external scheme funding from The Marches LEP, Government and the private sector.