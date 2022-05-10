Police appeal after woman assaulted in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Shrewsbury.

The assault happened on Sunday 2 May at around 10.15pm near the English Bridge.

The woman who is in her 20s was walking towards the bridge when she disturbed a man who appeared to be urinating in a bush.

- Advertisement -

The man then punched the woman in the face before pushing her over.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing dark trousers and a dark shirt with a high collar.

Anyone who was in the area of Greyfriars Bridge and English Bridge around the time of the incident and saw anything that could assist officers is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/…/tell-us-about…/ quoting incident 635 of 2 May.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.