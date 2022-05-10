Firefighters tackle fire involving freight train in Church Stretton

Train services between Hereford and Shrewsbury were suspended yesterday evening following a fire involving a freight train in Church Stretton.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Church Stretton. Photo: Craig Jackson / @SFRS_cjackson

Firefighters were called to Church Stretton Railway Station at around 8.20pm after one of the wagons carrying timber caught fire.

Fire crews used high-pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire and two thermal image cameras to check for hot spots.

Fire appliances were mobilised to the incident from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Ludlow.

The line was closed between Hereford and Shrewsbury while emergency services delt with the incident.

Passengers were urged not to travel as there was only limited road transport available.

Tickets for services between Hereford and Shrewsbury will be valid for use today.