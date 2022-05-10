12.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Firefighters tackle fire involving freight train in Church Stretton

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Train services between Hereford and Shrewsbury were suspended yesterday evening following a fire involving a freight train in Church Stretton.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Church Stretton. Photo: Craig Jackson / @SFRS_cjackson
Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Church Stretton. Photo: Craig Jackson / @SFRS_cjackson

Firefighters were called to Church Stretton Railway Station at around 8.20pm after one of the wagons carrying timber caught fire.

Fire crews used high-pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire and two thermal image cameras to check for hot spots.

- Advertisement -

Fire appliances were mobilised to the incident from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Ludlow. 

The line was closed between Hereford and Shrewsbury while emergency services delt with the incident.

Passengers were urged not to travel as there was only limited road transport available.

Tickets for services between Hereford and Shrewsbury will be valid for use today.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP